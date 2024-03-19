Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Chorus invests in datacentres to lift ‘non-regulated revenue’

Chorus invests in datacentres to lift ‘non-regulated revenue’
Chorus' Mohammad Hadi and Joe Caccioppoli flank Vertiv's Mark Langford at the newly upgraded Mt Eden Edgecentre. (Image: Vertiv)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Tue, 19 Mar 2024
Of the 600 old telephone exchange buildings scattered around New Zealand, about 70 are fit to host racks of hard drives and servers that could be a boon to Chorus’ bottom line.Since 2015, Chorus has invested several million dollars into the infrastructure for what it calls EdgeCentre Colocation; that is, small and geographically dispersed datacentres that customers can rent space within for data storage and compute needs.The company has been working with US datacentre provider Vertiv to build and deploy the racks to maximise the unus...
China starts $6.4b power transmission and storage project
Bloomberg

China starts $6.4b power transmission and storage project

China installed record amounts of solar panels and wind turbines last year.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Technology

Uber to pay $293.1m to settle lawsuit from Australian taxi drivers

Uber has faced numerous legal challenges around the world.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Uber to pay $293.1m to settle lawsuit from Australian taxi drivers
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: PGG Wrightson in need of another white knight

Alan Lai’s plan to oust the board is yet another unnecessary distraction.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
PGG Wrightson in need of another white knight

More Markets

PGG Wrightson in need of another white knight
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: PGG Wrightson in need of another white knight

Alan Lai’s plan to oust the board is yet another unnecessary distraction.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The companies making money out of free school lunches
Markets

The companies making money out of free school lunches

Big businesses dominate the provision of free lunches in schools.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
Another day of falling prices on the stock exchange
Markets Market close

Another day of falling prices on the stock exchange

It was the sixth day of falls for the NZ exchange.

Graham Skellern 18 Mar 2024
Reckoning or rebound? Forsyth Barr rates retailers ahead of earnings
Retail

Reckoning or rebound? Forsyth Barr rates retailers ahead of earnings

KMD Brands, Warehouse Group and Hallenstein Glasson will report over the next two weeks.

Gregor Thompson 18 Mar 2024