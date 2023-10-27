Menu
Compliance becomes an $18m game for SkyCity

Michael Ahearne says SkyCity is investing in facial recognition technology and more staff. (Image: SkyCity)
Brent Melville
Fri, 27 Oct 2023
SkyCity Entertainment has more than 80 staff on its payroll to manage compliance and regulatory issues, with one-off and ongoing group costs totalling $18 million last year. The group employs about 4,500 staff across its trans-Tasman properties.Outgoing chief executive Michael Ahearne said SkyCity had invested heavily into anti-money laundering, internal systems and host responsibility resourcing and capability, which had increased “underlying costs” by a factor of triple the amount three years ago.That comes as the dual New Ze...
On the Money: sailing on insolvent dreams, Orion's healthy value, spirited hospo and more
On the Money

Ebos loses its royal connection, funeral blues, boosting cash and more.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Environment

Iron billionaires are in a green energy race

Gina Rinehart and Andrew Forrest are duking it out in a mineral-rich corner of Australia.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Books

Bob Odenkirk isn’t letting his past repeat itself

The Better Call Saul star – about to launch a book – reveals a few home truths.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
NZ sharemarket hits 16-month low
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 10,766.82, down 81.72 points or 0.75%.

Graham Skellern 27 Oct 2023
Restaurant Brands trading update broadly in line with expectations – Forbarr
Markets

Analysts Margaret Bei and Andy Bowley reduced their 12-month target price by 10 cents.

Staff reporters 27 Oct 2023
Port of Tauranga’s 2024 net profit could fall by 19%
Markets

In the three months to Sept 30, the port’s total container volumes fell 20.9%.

Staff reporters 27 Oct 2023
'We are nearly there,' Fletcher chair tells shareholders
Markets

The Western Australia pipe issue was a hot topic at the company's AGM.

Victoria Young 27 Oct 2023