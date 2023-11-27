Menu
Comvita’s 2024 revenue falls 10% due to ‘broader concerns’ over the economy

Negative sales in the US and China has affected Comvita's total honey category Mānuka subcategory. (Image: Comvita)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
Comvita says weak sales and consumer sentiment in China and the US took a bite out of its revenue in the first four months of the current financial year.So far revenue – including revenue from the newly acquired HoneyWorld – is down 10% on the same period a year earlier.The company said the inflationary impact on discretionary expenditure had also negatively impacted the US market.Its total honey category and Mānuka subcategory had been hurt by the "broader concerns over the economy" in both China and North America.Shares...
NZ sharemarket falls as investor await Reserve Bank news
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket falls as investor await Reserve Bank news

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 55.42 points or 0.49% to 11,155.79.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Property

Downturn bites into Kiwi Property returns

Reduced portfolio valuation on back of property downturn, but retail growth "positive".

Brent Melville 3:15pm
Downturn bites into Kiwi Property returns
Retail

Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing

Consumers are shifting away from store credit cards.

The Wall Street Journal 12:30pm
Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing