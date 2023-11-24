Menu
News in Brief

BusinessNZ enthusiastic on coalition agreement
BusinessNZ's Kirk Hope. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
BusinessNZ says the new government’s focus on policies that support business and economic health will be well received by New Zealand businesses. BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said his organisation had advocated for many of the policies the incoming government had adopted, including cutting regulatory red tape and unnecessary costs for businesses. Ministerial appointments would enable a balanced introduction of the three parties and policy priorities, and the layer of responsibilities was better than expected, Hope said.M...
NZ shares perk up as coalition details announced
The S&P/NZX 50 Index inished at 11,211.22, up 23.69 points or 0.21%.

Graham Skellern 6:13pm
The Warehouse: everyday low share prices

 Warehouse is 'going through a painful time of catch-up', says CEO.

Ella Somers 5:00pm
Reserve Bank remit in the sights of new government

The new government wants the bank to focus on inflation.

Rebecca Howard 4:08pm
