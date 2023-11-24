Menu
Kaitaia solar farm turns on the power

The new solar farm in Northland will eventually have 61,000 solar panels. (Image: Lodestone)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 24 Nov 2023
The country’s largest solar farm has started generating power.Lodestone Energy's Kaitaia farm will have 61,000 solar panels generating 55 gigawatt hours annually once completed.New Zealand has lagged behind the rest of the world in building solar farms but the economics of such electricity generation has become viable as costs falls and technology improves. There is now a large pipeline of solar farm plans in NZ –  although some are sceptical even a majority will break ground.Lodestone's Kaitaia farm was hit by del...
Petroleum industry welcomes end of offshore exploration ban
Politics

Petroleum industry welcomes end of offshore exploration ban

The promotion of mining crown minerals is also likely to return in the Crown Minerals Act.

Greg Hurrell 3:05pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: Don’t do it, Bill … there’s a better way

American billionaire Bill Foley is willing to put his money where his mouth is.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Politics

Luxon unveils his cabinet

All three parties represented in cabinet. 

Staff reporters 11:52am
