Menu
Menu
Search
Home
News in Brief

From Brussels with Love: EU votes through NZ FTA

From Brussels with Love: EU votes through NZ FTA
Damien O'Connor has welcomed the EU's vote on its NZ FTA (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
A majority in the European Parliament have voted for the New Zealand-European Union free trade agreement, clearing the path to it coming into force if NZ's parliament ratifies the agreement too.The EU parliament passed with 524 votes in favour out of the 705-seat Parliament.Caretaker trade and export growth minister Damien O'Connor welcomed the news. "The broad support for the agreement from across the European Parliament demonstrates the value of this deal to both parties."O'Connor said NZ would work "at pace&qu...
Luxon: talks finished, government announcement Friday
Politics

Luxon: talks finished, government announcement Friday

Formalities overnight Thursday will give way to announcements Friday.

Dileepa Fonseka 4:43pm
Media

Media M&A frenzy continues with Southern Cross interest

The ARN-led offer was dealt a blow by regulators on Thursday.

Daniel Dunkley 4:30pm
Media M&A frenzy continues with Southern Cross interest
Media

TAB gets into radio with purchase of loss-making Senz

The broadcast network has a purchase price of $4m.

Daniel Dunkley 1:35pm
TAB gets into radio with purchase of loss-making Senz