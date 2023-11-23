Menu
Devaluations push Goodman Property Trust to $153.4m loss

Huge new Mainfreight building owned by Goodman and shown in its half-year results investor presentation. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
New Zealand’s largest NZ stock exchange-listed industrial landlord has pushed up revenue but recorded a loss from a punishing $226.5 million devaluation of its portfolio.That pushed the bottom line into the red.In the six months to Sept 30, Goodman Property Trust recorded a $153.4m loss, a turnaround from the previous corresponding period’s $48.8m profit.Movement in fair value of investment properties was on the profit and loss account at $226.5m, compared to no change previously. Revenue rose from $104.6m to $119.5m, and Goodman sa...
Luxon: talks finished, government announcement Friday
Politics

Luxon: talks finished, government announcement Friday

Formalities overnight Thursday will give way to announcements Friday.

Dileepa Fonseka 4:43pm
Media

Media M&A frenzy continues with Southern Cross interest

The ARN-led offer was dealt a blow by regulators on Thursday.

Daniel Dunkley 4:30pm
Media M&A frenzy continues with Southern Cross interest
Media

TAB gets into radio with purchase of loss-making Senz

The broadcast network has a purchase price of $4m.

Daniel Dunkley 1:35pm
TAB gets into radio with purchase of loss-making Senz