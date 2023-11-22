Menu
News in Brief

Auckland is no longer hosting SailGP regatta in 2024

SailGP is exploring cities other than Auckland to hold the regatta. (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Wed, 22 Nov 2023
SailGP will work to find a new venue to host its planned regatta in New Zealand in March next year after deciding not to stage the event in Auckland as planned.Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on Wednesday announced the worldwide foiling league’s decision, saying the unavailability of Wynyard Point land as a spectator facility was a sticking point in holding the event in Auckland.In a statement, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said the organisation worked with SailGP to explore “all possible options” to hold...
PaySauce hits positive earnings milestone, eyes further growth
Markets

PaySauce hits positive earnings milestone, eyes further growth

Revenue up, net loss down as the company rides economic headwinds.

Ben Moore 12:55pm
Politics

Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington

Politicians have been spotted boarding flights to Wellington.

Dileepa Fonseka 12:20pm
Deputy PM tussle continues as three-way coalition moves to Wellington
Self promotion

BusinessDesk wins big at journalism awards

BusinessDesk takes out emerging business journalist of the year for the third year.

Staff reporters 10:15am
BusinessDesk wins big at journalism awards