Demand is ‘fragile’: ANZ still lifts its farmgate milk price by 55c

(Image: ANZ Bank)
Staff reporters
Thu, 30 Nov 2023
ANZ has lifted its farmgate milk price forecast for the 2023-24 season by 55 cents on the back of dairy commodity prices trending higher.The new forecast is now $7.70 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) for the 2023-24 season.ANZ Bank agriculture economist Susan Kilsby said the dairy commodity prices had “generally trended higher” since ANZ’s last farmgate milk price in August when the bank cut its milk price forecast by 60 cents. “Global dairy demand is still fragile but is generally improving,” she...
Cigna, Humana may merge
World

Cigna, Humana may merge

A cash-and-stock deal between health insurance giants could be struck by year-end.

The Wall Street Journal 1:00pm
Markets

'Our tech will be instrumental in energy transition'

Gentrack boss says move to renewables is the planet's single most ambitious project.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
'Our tech will be instrumental in energy transition'
Technology

Unity cuts off services deal with Wētā FX

Wētā hopes to take on as many as possible of the 256 staff made redundant as a result.

Ben Moore 11:46am
Unity cuts off services deal with Wētā FX