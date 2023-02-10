Menu
Earnings season forecast is for sunny results and stormy outlooks

Investors need not carry an umbrella for February's reporting season. (Image: David Marcu/Unsplash)
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 10 Feb 2023
New Zealand stock exchange-listed companies are forecast to report strong results for the half year ended December, but dark clouds may be gathering on the horizon.While economists and pundits spent the summer speculating about whether the country had entered recession, the stock market rallied.NZ’s benchmark equity index was up 2.3% year to date on Thursday and had climbed more than 13% since October.Chris Di Leva, a portfolio manager at Harbour Asset Management, said this bounce was due to the absence of earnings downgrades ahead of rep...
