Earnings season to kick off, eyes on outlook

Earnings season to kick off, eyes on outlook
Earnings season is to kick off this week. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
Bullish outlook statements in the upcoming round of corporate earnings are likely to be rare given the economic backdrop, analysts from Craigs Investment Partners say. "This reporting season is likely to be close to the low point for the real economy with a further six months [to June 24] likely to be weak," they said. Many companies have been hit by weaker consumer demand in a high interest-rate environment. Companies largely begin to report from next week. Fletcher Building. One of the first cabs off the r...
NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Economy

Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest

A 4.3 square kilometre block of land accounts for 8% of NZ's economy.

Staff reporters 5:31pm
Auckland central's economy surges ahead of the rest
Markets

Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

Possible Valentine's Day resignation will come with another financial hit.

Brent Melville 5:12pm
Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket: year's gains lost in single day

The S&P/NZX 50 Index tumbled all day and closed at 11,757.97.

Graham Skellern 6:22pm
Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building
Markets

Ross Taylor will 'consider his position' at Fletcher Building

Possible Valentine's Day resignation will come with another financial hit.

Brent Melville 5:12pm
More bad news coming? Fletcher goes into trading halt
Markets

More bad news coming? Fletcher goes into trading halt

Fletcher says earnings guidance will differ.

Staff reporters 3:43pm
Synlait forecasts $17m-$21m first half loss
Primary Sector

Synlait forecasts $17m-$21m first half loss

Financing costs and lower margins are driving the revision.

Staff reporters 10:25am