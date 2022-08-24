Ebos lifted profit 21% in FY22 but analysts are asking how long it can last

See full details
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 24 Aug 2022

Chief executive John Cullity said covid could be a tailwind or a headwind by the end of FY23. (Photo: Ebos)
Ebos Group’s annual revenue has climbed above A$10 billion (NZ$11.15b) as the pandemic has increased demand for pharmaceutical products, but analysts are asking if that trend could reverse.  The healthcare and animal products company has been a beneficiary of the covid-19 pandemic, growing its revenue from A$8.7b in 2020 to A$10.7b in 2022.This year alone it grew revenue by 16.6%, underlying earnings by 19% and underlying net profit by 21.3% to A$228.2 million.Not all the growth has been driven by the pandemic however, Forsyth Barr r...

