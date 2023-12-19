Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Ebos lifts stake in Asian device distributor Transmedic

Ebos lifts stake in Asian device distributor Transmedic
Ebos chief executive John Cullity. (Image: Ebos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 19 Dec 2023
Ebos Group has lifted its stake in Asian medical device distributor Transmedic to 90% for S$119 million (NZ$143.8m) and has an option to buy the rest in another two years. The health products maker bought a 51% stake in Transmedic as part of its A$1.17 billion acquisition of LifeHealthcare in 2021, with the venture marking Ebos’s first foray outside Australasia. Ebos said it will fund the deal from existing debt facilities, and it will immediately add to earnings. Transmedic shareholder TS Lee will keep a 10% stake and rema...
NZ’s annual trade deficit shrinks to smallest in 15 months
Economy

NZ’s annual trade deficit shrinks to smallest in 15 months

Exports to the United States are growing as China's appetite dims.

Paul McBeth 2:35pm
Markets

'Pushing against an open door': Sanford's diverse director search

'Do you think I can influence him? I can't influence his sister-in-law.'

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
'Pushing against an open door': Sanford's diverse director search
World Opinion

Ivy League colleges like Harvard are big business at its worst

With huge, tax-insulated endowments, unis act like companies without market pressure.

The Wall Street Journal 10:30am
Ivy League colleges like Harvard are big business at its worst