Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Edgy sharemarket dips ahead of results season

Edgy sharemarket dips ahead of results season
Briscoe's result stood out today. (Image: DepositPhotos)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 09 Aug 2023
An edgy New Zealand sharemarket registered another small loss just before the latest company reporting season, but retailer Briscoe Group again came up with the goods.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded in a range of 11,835.78 and 11,868.75 before closing at 11,838.26, down 30.49 points or 0.26%. It was the third successive fall this week.There were 60 gainers and 63 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 19.79 million shares worth $86.15m. Utilities investor Infratil, up 1c to $9.945, was active with $16.73m worth of shares changing hands.I...
Suncorp CEO says insurer is still in ‘healthy position’ despite 30% profit fall
Markets

Suncorp CEO says insurer is still in ‘healthy position’ despite 30% profit fall

Suncorp NZ had been able to “weather” through recent natural disasters, its CEO said.

Ella Somers 5:53pm
Economy

Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey

The central bank still has a long road ahead of it says Westpac.

Rebecca Howard 4:35pm
Two-year inflation expectations tick up in RBNZ survey
Markets

Rocket Lab still burning cash to reach new heights

Strong margins and revenue are matched by increasing op-ex.

Ben Moore 4:30pm
Rocket Lab still burning cash to reach new heights

More Markets

Suncorp CEO says insurer is still in ‘healthy position’ despite 30% profit fall
Markets

Suncorp CEO says insurer is still in ‘healthy position’ despite 30% profit fall

Suncorp NZ had been able to “weather” through recent natural disasters, its CEO said.

Ella Somers 5:53pm
Rocket Lab still burning cash to reach new heights
Markets

Rocket Lab still burning cash to reach new heights

Strong margins and revenue are matched by increasing op-ex.

Ben Moore 4:30pm
Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe
Retail

Sales up but lower half-year net profit expected for Briscoe

Net profit for the half is expected to be $42m – lower than last year's $45.6m.

Ella Somers 2:25pm
The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July
Markets

The NZX 50 companies that gained and lost the most in July

Pacific Edge jumped up while KMD Brands fell down.

Ella Somers 12:00pm