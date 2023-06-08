Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Electricity Authority clears tweak to smelter power deal

Electricity Authority clears tweak to smelter power deal
(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 08 Jun 2023
The Electricity Authority (EA) cleared an application for Meridian Energy to cut back its supply of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to reduce pressure on the system. The companies signed the demand response agreement in April which gives Meridian the ability to require the smelter to reduce consumption by up to 50 megawatts – roughly the same amount consumed by 50,000 homes – when there might be pressure in the system, such as low hydro lake levels, for 2023 and 2024.Meridian will compensate NZ Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) if it...
Friedman's ghost raised in directors duties bill
Policy

Friedman's ghost raised in directors duties bill

Directors duties bill completes its second reading in Parliament.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
Infrastructure

Airlines slam Auckland airport price hikes

Domestic charges are going up by more than 50% to pay for a big infrastructure spend.

Jem Traylen 11:55am
Airlines slam Auckland airport price hikes
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, June 08, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, June 08, 2023