Electricity market tick of approval - fair or folly?

Electricity market tick of approval - fair or folly?
Studies point to no misuse of gentailers' market power, but independent retailers cry foul. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 22 May 2023
Independent electricity retailers are disappointed that the regulator has ruled out any structural change to the sector and found no issues with the margins being made by the major players.The Electricity Authority (EA) has released two major pieces of work which point to the market generally working but needing to evolve.The final conclusion of its study into promoting competition as New Zealand pushes closer to 100% renewable electricity generation said while the market is not perfect, any radical change risked doing more damage than good.It...
Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'
Primary Sector

Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

The case represented a “trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary” proportions. 

Riley Kennedy 12:50pm
Finance

Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m

Bizcap's receivers have already retired from their receivership.

Riley Kennedy 11:30am
Rainbow Corner owes creditors nearly $20m
Markets

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business
Markets

Sanford's 1H net profit lifts, surprise sale of inshore business

The seafood company is selling off most of inshore fishing business to Moana New Zealand.

Ella Somers 11:23am
Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth
Infrastructure

Morrison & Co takes smaller fee as Infratil sees more growth

Infratil's share of earnings from its portfolio is on the rise.

Paul McBeth 10:10am
Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss
Property

Kiwi Property lifts rental income but swings to net loss

The company lifted net rental income by 14%.

Riley Kennedy 9:30am
Winter chill over My Food Bag earnings and staff cuts
Markets

Winter chill over My Food Bag earnings and staff cuts

CEO Mark Winter wants My Food Bag’s next decade to be calmer than its last.

Ella Somers 5:00am