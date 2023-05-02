Menu
Embark Education plans to delist from NZX after selling NZ operations

Staff reporters
Tue, 02 May 2023
Early childhood education and care company Embark Education Group Limited plans to delist from the New Zealand stock exchange following the sale of its NZ centres last year. The dual NZX and Australian stock exchange-listed company is now wholly Australian based where it operates 24 early childhood centres.The plan is subject to shareholder approval and the approval of the high court in NZ, as well as both stock exchanges. If approved, a new Australian parent company called Embark Early Education Limited will acquire all of Embark Edu...
NZ's sharemarket up while Australia's takes a dive
Markets Market close

After trading flat for most of the day, the index closed up 34.84 points or 0.29%.

Graham Skellern 6:15pm

Fifa threatens Women's World Cup broadcast in Europe

Offers from 'big five' nations for the event in NZ and Australia "not acceptable".

Bloomberg 4:10pm
Retail

Countdown average food prices up by 9.5% year on year

Multinational businesses passing on cost increases is seen as unfair, a survey says.

Ella Somers 2:12pm
