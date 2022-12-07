Menu
False dawn: China reopening may be slow and tumultuous, experts say

Mass covid testing in Macau, China. (Photo: Renato Marques)
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 07 Dec 2022
Chinese stocks, the yuan and oil prices have all been gaining strength this week after covid restrictions were loosened over the weekend.Investment bank Morgan Stanley upgraded its outlook for Chinese equities and recommended investors increase exposure to offshore China equities.MSCI China, an index tracking globally listed Chinese stocks, had increased 6.2% since the start of December and was up more than 17% in the past month.Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management, said some investors were seeing this period as a &ldq...
Tourism

Hobbiton's hobbit holes up for grabs at $10 per night via Airbnb

The famous movie set and home to hobbits will be available to book – for a limited time only.

Brent Melville 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Public sector

Underfunded and fragmented public science sector in for a shakeup

The government plans to align New Zealand's public research sector with national priorities

Greg Hurrell 6:00am

News in Brief

NZAI names brewery executive as CEO

Paul Millward will join in January and interim CEO Gordon Shaw will rejoin the board of directors.

Dan Brunskill 10:10am
Markets

SkyCity could incur 'material' fine for money-laundering breach

SkyCity's Adelaide casino may have breached anti-money-laundering law.

Staff reporters 9:05am
Markets

Sharesies to launch KiwiSaver scheme in 2023

The scheme will provide platform users access to a range of active and passive funds.

Dan Brunskill 8:05am
Infrastructure

Will Fletcher’s Gib face more competition?

Analysts describe the ComCom report on residential building materials as “benign”.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am