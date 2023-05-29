Menu
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is a long-term play

Chief executive Lewis Gradon (Image: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 29 May 2023
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will benefit from the fact that its nasal high-flow therapy machine became the frontline choice for covid-19, but it won’t happen overnight. “The only real thing that covid-19 changed is that customers have a lot of the hardware,” said chief executive Lewis Gradon. Revenue in the year to March 31, 2019, was just over $1 billion. By the 2021 financial year, it had jumped to nearly $2b as the company moved swiftly to supply hospitals around the world with nasal high-flow therapy mach...
Asset Plus considers new strategy
Property

The property developer has suspended shareholder dividends.

Staff reporters 12:20pm
Property

Falling property valuations and higher interest costs hit the aged care specialist.

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Property

Metroglass results glazed over by $10m impairment

The glass producer wants to sell its Australian business to pay down debt.

Brent Melville 11:00am
SkyCity Adelaide ordered to appoint an independent expert
Markets

The commissioner issued a direction notice to SkyCity Adelaide.

Rebecca Howard 9:25am
Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse
Policy

Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse

Salt’s fund is one way retail investors can get exposure to carbon prices.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am