Fletcher rebuffs BGC claims as sensationalist

The pipes have caused leaks through light fittings. (Image: Supplied)
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Fri, 13 Oct 2023
Fletcher Building has again rebuffed claims by Perth home builder BGC about the extent of its Iplex pipe problem.  The dual-listed company – which is still in a trading halt – said BGC’s $1.9b repair cost estimate is “sensationalist”.“Scenarios that better align with the current evidence suggest that an industry cost to repair affected Perth houses could be a fraction of that, something in the order of $50m to $100m,” it said in a statement.Fletcher said plumbing failures were confined to Pert...
Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted
Sky TV shares jump after trading halt lifted

The broadcaster is being targeted by a mystery would-be buyer.

Staff reporters 1:45pm
Trevor McKewen: Daily Mail is wrong but the Saudi rugby storm is still coming

The Saudis are storming the rugby castle amid an exciting weekend of RWC quarter-finals. 

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Sky reveals mystery bid talks

The mystery bid comes at the bottom of the market for media companies.

Daniel Dunkley 12:00pm
