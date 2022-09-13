See full details
FMA says KiwiSavers remain confident in scheme despite downturn

Dan Brunskill

Dan Brunskill
Tue, 13 Sep 2022

FMA says KiwiSavers remain confident in scheme despite downturn
Tammy Peyper, FMA manager of investor capability, said it was heartening to see KiwiSaver members staying the course. (Photo: FMA)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Tue, 13 Sep 2022
KiwiSaver members are more engaged and remain confident in the scheme despite the recent market turbulence, according to a Financial Markets Authority survey.Research commissioned by the market regulator found the proportion of members engaging with their annual statements had lifted to a new high of 80%.Almost 60% of members said continuing to make contributions was a priority despite the market volatility, which is similar to the previous result of 62%.“It is heartening to see most KiwiSaver members are staying the course through turbul...

