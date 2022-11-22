Menu
FNZ's investment in Hatch and Pāua takes it direct to consumers

FNZ bought Hatch for about $40 million in October last year. (Photo: Dan Brunskill)
Dan Brunskill
Tue, 22 Nov 2022
Financial technology company FNZ has built a multibillion-dollar empire selling services to other business customers.However, its two most recent investments in New Zealand suggest the company could be interested in expanding into more consumer-oriented products.In NZ last year, FNZ bought retail investment platform Hatch and in October took a minority stake in local financial advice firm Pāua Wealth Management.These investments differ from others it has made, in that both supply services directly to retail customers, outside the financial serv...
Tourism

Things are looking up for Skyline Enterprises

Skyline Enterprises confirms it will pay an interim dividend of 20 cents a share. 

Rebecca Howard 10:40am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Stonewood liquidator awaits official actions

The Registrar of Companies is still to decide whether to ban Jim Boult and Brent Mettrick from being directors.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am

More Markets

News in Brief

Livestock Improvement Corp CFO to leave in June 2023

Livestock Improvement Corp’s (LIC) chief financial officer, David Hazlehurst, will leave the co-op on June 26, 2023.He joined in February 2019 and was responsible for finance, business performance, transformation, risk management, general counsel, secretariat and strategic procur...

Staff reporters 9:30am
News in Brief

Sheldon Ltd looking to snap up remaining SeaDragon shares

Sheldon has launched an unsolicited offer for any remaining SeaDragon shares at 4 cents a share. Sheldon is owned by a consortium that up until recently were the major shareholders in SeaDragon, including Pescado Holdings. The consortium had transferred all its shares to Sheldon...

Staff reporters 9:15am
Markets Free market close

NZ market quiet as all eyes on Reserve Bank decision

Kiwibank economists believe that the Reserve Bank's rate hike decision will be a “coin toss”.

Ella Somers 21 Nov 2022
Primary Sector

Singles' Day success for Comvita

The NZ company's products topped the honey category in the Chinese 11:11 event.

Staff reporters 21 Nov 2022