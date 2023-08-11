Menu
Fonterra anticipates strong full-year dividend

(Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
Fonterra says it expects to pay a full-year dividend near the top of its forecast range of 65-80 cents per share. CEO Miles Hurrell said in a statement the dividend for the July 31 financial year would be at the high end of the co-operative's dividend policy of 40% to 60% of normalised earnings.“Fonterra has reported strong earnings through FY23 off the back of favourable ingredients margins. As we close out our books, we’re in a position to provide further guidance on where we expect to end the year."The full-year div...
Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased
Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023
Markets

Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised

The four large gentailers will soon start their annual earnings reports.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised