News in Brief

ANZ Investments signs deals with BlackRock and Mercer

Staff reporters
Fri, 11 Aug 2023
ANZ Investments has signed deals to work with global asset managers BlackRock and Mercer.ANZ is the country’s largest KiwiSaver manager, with $19.7 billion in funds under management and a 20% market share. On top of that, it manages money outside of KiwiSaver on behalf of New Zealand investors.Rumours had been swirling among market players that ANZ had sold or outsourced the management of its portfolios to BlackRock.But in a statement, ANZ said it had signed separate, non-binding memorandums of understanding with both BlackRock and Mercer...
Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased
Policy

Compulsory gender pay gap reporting teased

The government has released details of its planned gender pay gap reporting regime.

Oliver Lewis 9:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, August 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

Gentailers' profits will be keenly scrutinised

The four large gentailers will soon start their annual earnings reports.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
