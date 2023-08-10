Menu
Economic conditions at record low say farmers

Feds say confidence has hit rock bottom (Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 10 Aug 2023
A net 80% of farmers say current economic conditions are bad according to the latest Federated Farmers survey results.This was the worst result since that particular question was first asked in 2016, and was a sharp drop of 15 points on January's then-record low of 65%.The net current perceptions index has been trending down since Labour was elected in 2017.The survey reported a small improvement in outlook with a net 70% of respondents expecting general economic conditions to deteriorate, compared to 82% in January.However, it said this im...
