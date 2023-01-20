Menu
F&P Healthcare boosts share market with stable revenue

Covid surges in China have resulted in another boost to sales for F&P Healthcare. (Image: F&P Healthcare)
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 20 Jan 2023
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare led the New Zealand share market higher today after giving earnings guidance which confirmed its declining earnings have stabilised.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rose 91.83 points, or 0.8%, to 11,977.48. Turnover was $205 million.F&P Healthcare said operating revenue for the financial year ending in March would be almost $1.6 billion, slightly below the $1.68b revenue earned the previous year.  in November, when the company reported its interim result, it declined to give guidance, warning that conditions were...
