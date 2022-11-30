Menu
F&P Healthcare bounces back to ‘business as usual’

Hardware sales have returned to pre-covid levels. (Image: F&P)
Dan Brunskill
Dan Brunskill
Wed, 30 Nov 2022
Shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare soared yesterday after the company beat its own earnings guidance and suggested most of the post-pandemic decline was in the past. The company reported a 57% decline in net profit and a 23% fall in operating revenue in the six months ended Sept 30. But this drop was compared to a period of abnormally strong sales when the world was facing up to an omicron outbreak in the latter half of 2021. F&P Healthcare’s customers bought years’ worth of hospital hardware and built up th...
Infrastructure

Queenstown Airport gears up for expansion

The country's fourth-largest airport has likely underestimated the resurgence in traffic into the region.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Fund shopping sprees suggest more is better – but is it?

The highly acquisitive Fisher spent $310m to bag Kiwi Wealth, which reported assets under management of about $9b in January.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Public sector Free

Swept under the carpet: public sector survey

Almost half of public servants say there’s a tendency for their organisation to gloss over or hide failures.  

Jem Traylen 5:00am

More Markets

Markets Free market close

Fisher & Paykel pulls market significantly higher

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shot up almost 14% earlier in the day.

Ella Somers 29 Nov 2022
Finance

Gentrack's shares rocket after increased revenue guidance

Analyst says company's result was “solid” and it showed signs of growing momentum.

Riley Kennedy 29 Nov 2022
Infrastructure

Arvida lifts first-half per-share earnings 10%

Arvida expects to hold annual dividends steady with last year.

Jenny Ruth 29 Nov 2022
Listed Companies Free

Asset Plus net profit falls 88%

The past six months were “challenging” for the listed property investment company.

Staff reporters 29 Nov 2022