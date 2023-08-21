Menu
Freightways sights still on Aussie, pushes NPAT up 7%

Australian businesses were up 143%, while NZ was pegged back. (Image: AEX)
Staff reporters
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
Last year's purchase of Australian logistics and courier company Allied Express continued to pay dividends for Freightways, helping the group to a 7% increase in net profit after tax (NPAT) of $75.3 million, with a final dividend of 19 cents a share and bringing June's full-year payout to 37 cents.Booking Allied over the first nine months since acquisition saw operating revenues at $1.1 billion, up 28.5% year on year from $873.1m. Freightways' Australian-domiciled businesses overall grew 143%, while the NZ business –...
