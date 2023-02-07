Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Fundsource: Best-performing investments of past five years

Fundsource: Best-performing investments of past five years
Since 2018, returns of up to 16% per annum have been on offer for the right investment. (Image: Getty)
Andy Fyers
Andy Fyers
Tue, 07 Feb 2023
An investment in Australia's mining sector has generated the biggest return among investments available to NZ customers in the past five years, according to FundSource investments data. The BT Classic Investment BT Natural Resources, a fund that invests aggressively in the resources market has returned 16% per annum to its investors over the past five years. It currently has a 97% of funds invested in Australian equities.The fund was not the only extractive Aussie investment among the top-performing managed funds. Smartshares Aus Resou...
Opinion

Dave Corbett: ESG’s knobbly knees

In 2023, social and market pressures will force a greater shift to impact finance.

Dave Corbett 5:00am
Primary Sector

Federated Farmers weighs in on Reserve Bank remit

The lobby group values price stability over maximum sustainable employment.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Primary Sector

Ikea franchisee gets green light to buy more land for forestry

The land spans three different purchases.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am

More Markets

Economy

Jenny Ruth: Wishful thinking ignores unprecedented tightening

The US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is willing to risk recession while Adrian Orr has promised us one.

Jenny Ruth 06 Feb 2023
Markets Market close

NZ shares edge up as market positivity continues

Briscoe Group's full-year sales were up 5.6% on the previous year.

Staff reporters 03 Feb 2023
Markets

Sharesies to cut staff ahead of recession

In a statement to the media last night, the platform's chair said the proposed changes were part of a recession plan put in place last year.

Dan Brunskill 03 Feb 2023
Markets Market close

NZ dollar jumps almost one US cent following Fed hike

Will the Fed influence the RBNZ to also slow its rate hiking game down? Possibly – but possibly not.

Ella Somers 02 Feb 2023