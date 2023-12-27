Menu
Gentrack block trade attracts Regal interest

(Image: Gentrack)
Paul McBeth
Wed, 27 Dec 2023
Australian investment house Regal Funds has emerged as a substantial shareholder of utilities software company Gentrack, which has been on the comeback trail after a torrid time a few years ago. Regal Funds Management bought 4.25 million shares for A$25.4 million (NZ$27.4m) on Dec 20, or A$5.98 a share, a small discount to the A$6.11 the stock closed at that day on the Australian securities exchange (ASX) and the $6.62 it closed at on the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX). The shares ended last week at $6.45 on the NZX and A$...
Westland Milk Products extends 10-year supply agreement with farmers
Primary Sector

Westland Milk Products extends 10-year supply agreement with farmers

It did not say for how long.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am
Law & Regulation

Opum Technologies in liquidation

Receivers were first appointed earlier this year.

John Anthony 5:00am
Energy

Cheers to those dreaming of miserable summer

Getting through winter without blackouts may be tight.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ sharemarket closes on sour note from Synlait Milk
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket closes on sour note from Synlait Milk

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 11,634.43, up 6.44 points or 0.06%.

Graham Skellern 22 Dec 2023
IkeGPS ups subs on $3.7 million US deal
Markets

IkeGPS ups subs on $3.7 million US deal

Company says contract will increase subscription revenue 'tenfold'.

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2023
a2 Milk takes further 'potential claims' against Synlait
Primary Sector

a2 Milk takes further 'potential claims' against Synlait

Synlait provided an update to the market on Friday morning.

Riley Kennedy 22 Dec 2023
KMD rates downgrade as retail sector faces 'messy year'
Retail

KMD rates downgrade as retail sector faces 'messy year'

Investment house expects Kathmandu to hit bottom-of-the-cycle next year.

Brent Melville 22 Dec 2023