Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Good Spirits defaults on loan, loses CEO

Good Spirits defaults on loan, loses CEO
Not so Good Spirits as bar group says it has defaulted on its loan.
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Wed, 03 Jan 2024
Listed bar group Good Spirits Hospitality has defaulted on a loan, been placed into a trading halt and shareholder Geoff Tuttle says he is no longer its chief executive. In a statement to the New Zealand Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Good Spirits Hospitality (GSH) said it had defaulted on the terms of its $19.25 million term facility which expired on Dec 31 and the money was now due to lender Pacific Dawn. Stock exchange regulator NZX RegCo placed the company’s shares into a trading halt before the market opened on Wednesday and...
Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024
Primary Sector

Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024

It was a mixed result on individual products, however.

Riley Kennedy 10:25am
Policy

Tread softly but carry big gun of virtual separation

Future could bring even greater concentration of market power, experts warn.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Tread softly but carry big gun of virtual separation
Primary Sector

Helping Fonterra slash its transport emissions

You can't manage what you don't measure. 

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Helping Fonterra slash its transport emissions

More Markets

Serious data misuse risk for Eagers Automotive customers after cyberattack
Markets Free

Serious data misuse risk for Eagers Automotive customers after cyberattack

A third party accessed client data in a cyberattack.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 10:20am
TruScreen slapped with penalty, censure over audit committee breach
Markets

TruScreen slapped with penalty, censure over audit committee breach

Mitigating factors reduced the penalty.

Staff reporters 10:15am
Tread softly but carry big gun of virtual separation
Policy

Tread softly but carry big gun of virtual separation

Future could bring even greater concentration of market power, experts warn.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
NZ sharemarket ends roller coaster of a year in positive territory
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket ends roller coaster of a year in positive territory

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,770.49, up 1.81 points or 0.02%.

Graham Skellern 29 Dec 2023