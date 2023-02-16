Green Cross Health in talks to sell community health unit

(Image: NZME)

Green Cross Health is in talks to sell its community health division, which accounted for $192 million of its $670m annual revenue. The diversified medical services firm said it was aware of the speculation in Australian media about a potential deal to sell its community health division to private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners, and confirmed it was in talks about such a transaction. “There is no certainty that those discussions will result in a transaction,” the company said in a statement. The community heal...