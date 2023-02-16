Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Green Cross Health in talks to sell community health unit

Green Cross Health in talks to sell community health unit
(Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Thu, 16 Feb 2023
Green Cross Health is in talks to sell its community health division, which accounted for $192 million of its $670m annual revenue. The diversified medical services firm said it was aware of the speculation in Australian media about a potential deal to sell its community health division to private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners, and confirmed it was in talks about such a transaction. “There is no certainty that those discussions will result in a transaction,” the company said in a statement. The community heal...
Technology

Comms minister non-committal on network resilience

Two weeks into the job, Ginny Andersen is facing a major communications crisis.

Ben Moore 1:55pm
Primary Sector

Skellerup delivers record first-half profit

The company's agri division suffered a 12% drop in first-half operating profits.

Jenny Ruth 1:15pm
Politics

Activist group appeals ban on seeing three waters crown law advice

The Water Users Group is suing the crown over three waters legal advice on co-governance it says was unlawful.

Greg Hurrell 12:00pm