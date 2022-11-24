Greenfern Industries has appointed New Plymouth businessman and property developer Philip Brown as the medicinal company’s new chair.

The previous chair, Brent King, abruptly resigned from the role at the end of October for “personal reasons”.

The company said Brown holds a significant shareholding – worth 1.2% or 1,000,000 shares – in the company and had been an independent non-executive director of the company since July 2021.

Brown told the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX) yesterday afternoon that he was “extremely pleased” to have the confidence of Greenfern’s board and help the business with its pursuit of becoming a “leading global grower and exporter” of cannabis flower and therapeutic medicinal products.

Brown constructed the Novotel New Plymouth hotel, which was acquired by a Taranaki-based iwi consortium in 2019, and also developed the global procurement system TenderLink, which was acquired by ASX-listed Fairfax Media in 2010.

He's a major shareholder in Trans-Tasman Resources, which was recently acquired by ASX-listed Mānuka Resources.

Greenfern shares were down 5.1% to 75 cents by yesterday evening.