Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Healthcare heavyweight leads NZ sharemarket upwards

Healthcare heavyweight leads NZ sharemarket upwards
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare is the biggest influencer on the NZ sharemarket. (Image: Supplied)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Fri, 02 Feb 2024
Heavyweight Fisher & Paykel Healthcare had a strong rise, leading the New Zealand sharemarket to its highest level in nearly six months.The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded consistently until a late dip and closed at 11,931.23, up 14.45 points or 0.12% – after reaching 11,934.24 on Aug 7 last year. The index climbed nearly 0.5% for the week.There were 87 gainers and 46 decliners over the whole market on volumes of 26.37 million share transactions worth $87.54m.Paul Robertshawe, chief investment officer with Octagon Asset Management, said t...
A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk
Opinion Analysis

Pattrick Smellie: A glimpse of the rarely spotted Kiwi hawk

A meeting in Melbourne shows a huge shift in NZ's defence posture. 

Pattrick Smellie 3:10pm
Markets

UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio

Bank of Queensland sells NZ assets to UDC Finance at a discount.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio
Infrastructure

Auckland light rail had positive benefit-cost ratio, investor interest

Auckland Light Rail says its project would have returned $2.40 for every $1 invested.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Auckland light rail had positive benefit-cost ratio, investor interest

More Markets

Third Age Health boosts dividend on back of strong profit
Markets

Third Age Health boosts dividend on back of strong profit

Revenue stayed steady while profit more than doubled over the corresponding prior quarter.

Staff reporters 5:40pm
UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio
Markets

UDC Finance to buy Aussie bank's $238m NZ portfolio

Bank of Queensland sells NZ assets to UDC Finance at a discount.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Weak earnings ahead, but downswing ending
Markets

Weak earnings ahead, but downswing ending

Worst December results season ever expected, but green shoots emerging.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Kiwibank could be a billion-dollar (partially) listed baby
Markets

Kiwibank could be a billion-dollar (partially) listed baby

So much KiwiSaver cash, so little in NZ to invest in. What about Kiwibank?

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am