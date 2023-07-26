Menu
Hopes inflation tamed in Aust raises NZ sharemarket

Hopes inflation tamed in Aust raises NZ sharemarket
Better than expected inflation figures in Australia gives NZ investors a boost. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Graham Skellern
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
The New Zealand sharemarket perked up after news that Australian inflation is falling faster than most commentators expected.The S&P/NZX 50 Index was trading at an intraday low of 11,930 points when it was announced that inflation across the Tasman was running at 6%, the same as NZ’s, and down from 7% in the previous quarter.The index closed 20.86 points or 0.17% ahead at 11,954.73, but investors are still hanging back. Trading volumes remain light, with 21.34 million shares worth $73.97m changing hands, and there were 76 gainers and...
Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment
Policy

Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment

Some confidence has been restored but uncertainties remain in carbon markets.

Ian Llewellyn 4:50pm
Finance

New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%

Pacific International has no plans beyond its initial investment.

Paul McBeth 4:48pm
New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%
Finance

Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market

The bank is now forecasting a milk price of $7.80 per kilogram of milk solids.

Riley Kennedy 2:57pm
Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market

Ryman and Summerset lead retirement village bounce-back
Property

Ryman and Summerset lead retirement village bounce-back

Forsyth Barr analyst Aaron Ibbotson said he's optimistic about the sector.

Graham Skellern 5:00am
F&P Healthcare leads NZ market down after day of gains
Markets Market Close

F&P Healthcare leads NZ market down after day of gains

The S&P/NZX 50 Index started falling at lunchtime and closed at 11,933.86.

Graham Skellern 25 Jul 2023