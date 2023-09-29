Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

IkeGPS warns delayed fibre network builds will weigh on revenue

IkeGPS warns delayed fibre network builds will weigh on revenue
(Image: ikeGPS)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 29 Sep 2023
IkeGPS is warning first half revenue will miss expectations as three of its major infrastructure customers face delays to their own work.The utility pole management company said revenue will continue to grow but that first-half reoccurring transaction revenue will miss expectations due to the timing of engineering programmes for three of its largest infrastructure customers. That will catch up in the second half of the March 2024 year, and the company said it expects “very high levels of IKE product usage over the coming future perio...
Empire hotel added to DB Breweries' growing empire
Property

Empire hotel added to DB Breweries' growing empire

The Heineken subsidiary has struck a deal for the landmark pub.

Brent Melville 3:25pm
Economy

Nats shave spending to promise slightly lower govt debt

National is sticking with its previously announced tax package.

Pattrick Smellie 1:07pm
Nats shave spending to promise slightly lower govt debt
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Time for the hammer to come down on Rugby Australia’s boss

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones is surely gone, and Hamish McLennan should follow him.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Time for the hammer to come down on Rugby Australia’s boss