Impact of Friday's flooding felt on share market

Flood news dominated a flat sharemarket today. (Image: Getty)

Insurer Tower's shares slipped three and a half percent as it assessed the impact of the flooding in Auckland and other parts of the upper North Island on a flat day for the New Zealand sharemarket.The S&P/NZX 50 Index drifted in the afternoon and closed at 12,034.17, down 1.87 points or 0.02% after reaching an intraday high of 12,065.34.There were 69 gainers and 65 decliners over the whole market on light trading of 16.27 million shares worth $68.98m with many investors in the upper North Island taking some welcome relief on the Auckla...