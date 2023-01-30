Menu
Impact of Friday's flooding felt on share market

Impact of Friday's flooding felt on share market
Flood news dominated a flat sharemarket today. (Image: Getty)
Graham Skellern
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
Insurer Tower's shares slipped three and a half percent as it assessed the impact of the flooding in Auckland and other parts of the upper North Island on a flat day for the New Zealand sharemarket.The S&P/NZX 50 Index drifted in the afternoon and closed at 12,034.17, down 1.87 points or 0.02% after reaching an intraday high of 12,065.34.There were 69 gainers and 65 decliners over the whole market on light trading of 16.27 million shares worth $68.98m with many investors in the upper North Island taking some welcome relief on the Auckla...
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 30 Jan 2023
Transport

An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity

Continued near misses and maintenance troubles of the ageing Interislander fleet will push traffic to its competitor, at least until its new Hyundai-built ships arrive.

Brent Melville 30 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Demand high on day one of Karaka 2023

The auction ring at Karaka was renamed in Patrick Hogan's honour.

Riley Kennedy 30 Jan 2023

More Markets

Property

Arvida said one Auckland village affecting by flooding

Arvida said it has comprehensive insurance cover to deal with the flooding at the Parklane village at Forrest Hill.

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2023
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Alleged SkyCity offences reflect much wider wrongdoing

The Australian regulator’s allegations against Star Entertainment are more than twice the length of the SkyCity Adelaide charges.

Jenny Ruth 30 Jan 2023
Markets Free Market close

Ryman Healthcare ends week up 18%

Ryman's share price jump has injected some positivity into the aged-care stock.

Ella Somers 27 Jan 2023
Markets Free Market close

NZ tech stocks have a mixed day

 Across the main board, 47 stocks fell and 80 rose.

Ella Somers 26 Jan 2023