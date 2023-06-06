Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

INFINZ inducts two new fellows and a new distinguished fellow

INFINZ inducts two new fellows and a new distinguished fellow
State Insurance and Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund chair Mary-Jane (MJ) Daly joined the esteemed ranks of distinguished fellows. (Image: LinkedIn)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 06 Jun 2023
The Institute of Finance Professionals New Zealand inducted two new fellows and a new distinguished fellow in this year’s annual celebration of the industry, all of whom have strived to help the industry embrace greater diversity and play a meaningful role for the wider public good.AIG Insurance and Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund chair Mary-Jane (MJ) Daly joined the esteemed ranks of distinguished fellows, having served as an Institute of Finance Professionals NZ (INFINZ) member since its formation 21 years ago and also as a member of...
Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 12:45pm
Primary Sector Free

Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane

Iron sulphate is used to limit the growth of methane-producing microorganisms.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 12:01pm
Dairy farm trials technology to reduce methane
Policy

Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

The Act party's rally was held over the weekend.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Act needs another $1 million for election campaign

More Markets

Ebos slides 9.8% after losing A$1.9b Chemist Warehouse contract
Retail

Ebos slides 9.8% after losing A$1.9b Chemist Warehouse contract

Ebos Group shares dropped 9.8% after the healthcare and animal care products maker lost a major contract to supply pharmaceuticals to Chemist Warehouse. The company will lose the A$1.9 billion (NZ2.06b) contract for the discounter pharmacy chain’s Australian stores at the end of...

Staff reporters 12:45pm
Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky
Primary Sector

Investors see Synlait Milk as less risky

News it has secured China market access was well received. 

Rebecca Howard 12:45pm
Ebos in trading halt over Chemist Warehouse contract
Retail

Ebos in trading halt over Chemist Warehouse contract

Analysts predict the contract will be a race to the bottom.

Staff reporters 10:25am
Auckland airport share sale: how to lose an argument
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Auckland airport share sale: how to lose an argument

Wayne Brown is right that Auckland should sell its airport shares.

Pattrick Smellie 10:00am