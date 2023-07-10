Menu
Infratil spends $258m for 80% of Hong Kong data firm

The purchase will enable the group to invest in building a next-generation platform, says Infratil CEO Jason Boyes. (Image: Infratil)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
Infratil has entered into a conditional deal with Hong Kong-based HKT Trust for the US$160 million (NZ$258m) purchase of an 80% stake in datacentre connectivity platform Console Connect.HKT, or Hong Kong Telecom, is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange and is one of the region's leading fixed-line and mobile market operators, reporting total revenues of US$4.35 billion for the year to December 2022.Regarding the "strategic partnership" agreement, the dual New Zealand- and Australian-listed infrastructural investor will jointly&n...
Millions of Chinese staying home shackle Southeast Asian growth
Bloomberg

Visitor statistics suggest Southeast Asia’s economic recovery will be muted this year.

Bloomberg 12:00pm
Finance

ASB and ANZ in court this week to appeal class action ruling

The proceedings would potentially cover hundreds of thousands of loans.

Rebecca Howard 10:50am
Finance

Expect 150bps 'average' rate rise next year, says Westpac

Household mortgage servicing costs could jump from 15% to 20% of income.

Staff reporters 9:29am
Napier Port cargo volumes fall as cyclone impact goes on
Primary Sector

Napier Port cargo volumes fall as cyclone impact goes on

There was a drop in both bulk and container cargo volumes.

Staff reporters 12:26pm
Money Answers: Should I take my father-in-law's KiwiSaver advice?
Markets Free

Frances Cook: Money Answers: Should I take my father-in-law's KiwiSaver advice?

Frances Cook 08 Jul 2023
NZ sharemarket makes gains despite headwinds
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 0.52% this week and is up 4.4% so far this year.

Graham Skellern 07 Jul 2023
‘Murky’ rules cloud Manawa’s blue-sky projects
Markets

The renewable electricity generator continues to seek new options.

Pattrick Smellie 07 Jul 2023