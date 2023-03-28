Menu
Jarden drops Synlait 12-month share price target 9.2% on back of weak half-year results

Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 28 Mar 2023
Jarden has reduced its 12-month target share price on Synlait Milk by 9.2% in the wake of weak half-year 2023 results, dropping its forecast from $3.25 to $2.95.Yesterday, the company reported a net profit of $4.8 million in the six months ended Jan 31, down from $27.9m a year earlier. Jarden said that had been foreshadowed by a profit warning two weeks ago.The key factor in Jarden's downgraded target price was a large increase in Synlait's cost of doing business, which was offset by a better gross margin. That higher selling, general a...
No political party can fix aged care, survey claims
Policy

Labour isn't trusted to support the aged-care sector, but other parties are trusted less, says a new survey.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Policy

Tenders open for what could be NZ's last gas exploration permits

Sector regulator NZ Petroleum & Minerals today launched the Block Offer 2020 tender

Ian Llewellyn 3:45pm
Business

BusinessNZ: impending regulation a threat to property rights

The Natural and Built Environment Bill could have a "chilling effect" on business investment, it says.

Ben Moore 1:42pm
