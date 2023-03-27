Menu
Primary Sector

Allied Farmers to pay $8.3m in cash and shares for NZ Rural Land Co management contract

Staff reporters
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
Allied Farmers paid $8.3 million – $6.55m in cash and $1.75m in stock – to buy out its 50/50 partner in the manager of the agricultural landlord, NZ Rural Land Co. The rural services firm exercised its call option in December to buy the other half of the management company it didn’t own and completed the deal today. The 97.21 cents per share issue price was based on Allied’s 20-day volume-weighted average, a premium to the 72 cents price the shares closed at on Monday. The 1.8m shares issued to the former...
NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit
Markets Market Close

NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit

Property stocks staged a recovery, Synlait Milk took another hit, falling more than 5%, and out of it, the New Zealand sharemarket managed a small gain.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded in the afternoon and closed at 11,612.86, up 32.04 points or 0.28% after reaching a morning low o...

Graham Skellern 27 Mar 2023
Politics

Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s dept

The former head of the Security Intelligence Service is temporarily heading the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Jem Traylen 27 Mar 2023
Environment

NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

The money will help finance up to 167 buses for Australasian operator Kinetic.

Greg Hurrell 27 Mar 2023
