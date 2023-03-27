Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Promisia buys properties adjoining Aldwins House for $2.1m

Promisia buys properties adjoining Aldwins House for $2.1m
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
Promisia Healthcare said it has purchased two properties adjoining its Aldwins House facility in Christchurch for a little more than $2.1 million.The company is buying all the shares in Aldwins Retirement Village (ARVL), which owns the property at 60 Aldwins Road, which adjoins the southern boundary of Aldwins House, for $900,000 less the assumption of a $375,000 first mortgage.ARVL was owned by the Brankin Family Trust, which is associated with Promisia director Tom Brankin.“The purchase price has been set at a level which reflects the c...
NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit
Markets Market Close

NZ market makes small gain despite Synlait taking hit

Property stocks staged a recovery, Synlait Milk took another hit, falling more than 5%, and out of it, the New Zealand sharemarket managed a small gain.The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded in the afternoon and closed at 11,612.86, up 32.04 points or 0.28% after reaching a morning low o...

Graham Skellern 27 Mar 2023
Politics

Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s dept

The former head of the Security Intelligence Service is temporarily heading the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Jem Traylen 27 Mar 2023
Kitteridge fills in as head of PM’s dept
Environment

NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet

The money will help finance up to 167 buses for Australasian operator Kinetic.

Greg Hurrell 27 Mar 2023
NZ green investment fund loans $50m for electric buses in its biggest deal yet