Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Jarden slashes My Food Bag target price by 44%

Jarden slashes My Food Bag target price by 44%
My Food Bag co-founder Nadia Lim. (Image: Supplied)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
Jarden has slashed its target price for the New Zealand stock exchange-listed My Food Bag but has retained its buy rating despite a challenging environment.It’s revised its target price by 44% to 25c a share, down from 45c.Year-to-date, the meal-kit company’s share price is down around 66% to 14c.Analysts Guy Hooper and Nick Yeo said the operating environment for meal kits remains tough, with My Food Bag (MFB) needing to deliver on cost rationalisation.With a negative revenue backdrop, they believe MFB’s ability to control cos...
TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again
Finance

TradeWindow looks to cut costs – again

It's currently in discussion with its 80 staff worldwide.

Riley Kennedy 12:00pm
Golf

Craigs partners with NZ Open golf

The prize money will be ramped up to more than $1.7 million for the next event.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
Craigs partners with NZ Open golf
Infrastructure

Downer reports halved profit, and it’s a co-defendant in a leaky building claim

Plus, it’s keeping a secret – something it’s not declaring in its accounts.

Staff reporters 9:55am
Downer reports halved profit, and it’s a co-defendant in a leaky building claim