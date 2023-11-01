Menu
News in Brief

Auckland council acting chief Phil Wilson confirmed in top job

Phil Wilson. (Image: Auckland council)
Staff reporters
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
Acting Auckland council chief executive Phil Wilson has been confirmed in the top role to oversee the bureaucracy of the country’s biggest city. Mayor Wayne Brown announced the appointment, saying Wilson’s depth of knowledge of local government and how the council works made him the right candidate. Wilson has been acting CEO since July, taking over from Jim Stabback, stepping up from his role as director of governance and council-controlled organisation partnerships.“Appointing from within the council’s execut...
Saviour swoops in to pay Supie staff
Retail

An anonymous donor has made a substantial cash contribution to ensure staff get paid.

Staff reporters 6:37pm
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket rebounding strongly

The S&P/NZX 50 Index traded strongly in the afternoon after reaching a morning low.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland quietly adds two new board members

One of the newcomers has been involved in previous port relocation studies.

Victoria Young 4:58pm
