John McMahon named NZX chair

(Image: Getty)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 17 May 2023
Recently reappointed NZX director John McMahon has been appointed the stock exchange operator’s chair. McMahon, who takes over effectively immediately, only rejoined the board last week and replaces James Miller who retired after 13 years on the board. McMahon's appointment comes after NZX withdrew its endorsement of former SkyCity chief financial officer Rob Hamilton for the chairmanship, due to ongoing regulatory proceedings against the casino operator. McMahon previously served on the board between 2019 and 2021.&nbs...
Retirement village stocks show signs of life
Markets Market close

Retirement village stocks show signs of life

Retirement stocks and online business travel provider Serko were the standouts.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Infrastructure

Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism

Building regulations giving NZ manufacturers a stranglehold on the market are under review.

Pattrick Smellie 4:10pm
Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism
Technology

Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate

A major industry transformation plan was quietly released on Monday, but why?

Dileepa Fonseka 10:05am
Mixed pre-budget signals on video game rebate

Unrealised losses push Argosy into the red
Property

Unrealised losses push Argosy into the red

Despite a drop in the value of its properties, Argosy’s net property income rose 7.3%.

Riley Kennedy 10:00am
Manawa Energy FY net profit jumps
Markets

Manawa Energy FY net profit jumps

Generation-only company Manawa Energy plans to double its electricity generation by 2030.

Greg Hurrell 16 May 2023
NZ sharemarket worried by inflation and rising interest rates
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket worried by inflation and rising interest rates

The S&P/NZX 50 Index recovered in the afternoon to close at 11,945.87, up 0.07%.

Graham Skellern 16 May 2023