See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Markets

Kevin Bowler resigns as My Food Bag CEO

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Kevin Bowler resigns as My Food Bag CEO
Kevin Bowler said he was sad to be leaving My Food Bag, but the time was right. (Image: My Food Bag)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Fri, 16 Sep 2022
RELATED
My Food Bag’s chief executive, Kevin Bowler, has resigned.The company announced the news to the market this morning saying the board had received his resignation overnight.He was appointed to the role in 2018, before the company listed and after husband-and-wife founders Cecilia and James Robinson stepped down from their co-chief executives’ roles. Cecilia rejoined the board at last month’s annual meeting.Before joining My Food Bag, Bowler spent seven years at Tourism NZ.In a statement, My Food Bag’s chair, Tony Carter,...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Sport
Business of Sport: the curious backlash against Israel Adesanya
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Adesanya’s imperious reign has drawn increasing unrest among global UFC fandom for not being entertaining enough.

Sport
Japan wants a slice of Super Rugby sashimi
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Japanese rugby appeals as both a peacemaker and benefactor in the simmering Super Rugby squabble.

Services
Air NZ denies merger speculation
Staff reporters | Fri, 16 Sep 2022

Air New Zealand says it has not been approached, and is not in discussions with any parties regarding a potential merger.

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.