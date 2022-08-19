See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Markets Analysis

Kiwi Wealth sale may be behind NZX sudden share price jump

Dan Brunskill
Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Kiwi Wealth sale may be behind NZX sudden share price jump
NZX Limited is best known as a stock market operator but also houses a fast growing funds management business. (Photo: NZX)
Dan Brunskill
Fri, 19 Aug 2022
RELATED
Stock market operator NZX Limited has rallied almost 9% since the start of August ahead of its full year earnings report due on Thursday. The share price climb might lead some market watchers to think the company was set to report a strong set of earnings. However, weak trading volumes and high-interest rates suggest otherwise. NZX is heavily exposed to interest rates as much of its revenue is linked to the market capitalisation of stocks listed on the exchange, which have fallen as interest rates rose. The stock has fallen as mu...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Aug 19, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 19 Aug 2022

Don't mind the brisk breeze, spring is around the corner. Sit back and enjoy our daily quiz.

Media
Media Lab founder plans Wellington magazine launch
Daniel Dunkley | Fri, 19 Aug 2022

CapitalNZ will be an independent digital news outlet for Wellingtonians.

Technology
Phat Loot founder: getting game to market 'only option we are focused on'
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 19 Aug 2022

The game was set to be released in October this year.

Sponsored
In uncertain times, bricks and mortar hold steady

Can real estate provide a hedge against high inflation? Scott McKenzie, CEO of PMG Funds, talks about why tangible assets can be defensive and how PMG’s latest investment offer will help make the fund more resilient.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.