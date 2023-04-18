Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Languishing Rakon share price fuels shareholder discontent

Languishing Rakon share price fuels shareholder discontent
Chair Lorraine Witten has her work cut out for her. (Image: Rakon)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 18 Apr 2023
Rakon’s shareholders fear the board is missing a beat in the way it’s been characterising the high-tech component maker’s outlook. The company raised the bottom end of its forecast for the March year earnings last month, but the share price continues to languish around 87 cents, almost half of what it was a year earlier. Shareholders were already upset over the board’s new dividend policy to retain cash surpluses to fuel planned growth and capital requirements for the next three years, rather than spit out a ju...
PM outlines travel and coronation plans
Politics Free

PM outlines travel and coronation plans

The PM says he will have limited travel this year due to local issues.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Finance

Pattrick Smellie: Is Labour preparing a wealth tax reform package?

Is Labour brave, desperate or foolhardy enough to take a tax reform package, including an embryonic wealth tax, to the electorate in October?

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Is Labour preparing a wealth tax reform package?
Finance

First Republic worked hard to woo rich clients. It was the bank's undoing

The bank attracted wealthy clients with loans that have become a costly hurdle to finding a rescuer.

Bloomberg 5:00am
First Republic worked hard to woo rich clients. It was the bank's undoing

More Markets

Late surge lifts sharemarket into positive territory
Markets Market close

Late surge lifts sharemarket into positive territory

The S&P/NZX 50 Index gained 55.58 points or 0.47%.

Graham Skellern 17 Apr 2023
Trustpower set to rebrand to Mercury this winter
Markets

Trustpower set to rebrand to Mercury this winter

After being acquired by Mercury for $441m last year, Trustpower will trade purple for yellow this winter.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023
Australia’s Avada to pay up to $13.7m for South Island traffic manager
Infrastructure

Australia’s Avada to pay up to $13.7m for South Island traffic manager

Avada is trucking into New Zealand with its Wilsons buy.

Staff reporters 17 Apr 2023
Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m
Finance

Fletcher ups provisions for leaky pipes to A$15m

The final cost will depend on whether the product is found to have been faulty.

Jenny Ruth 17 Apr 2023