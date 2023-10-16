Menu
Low Sky TV rating makes it ripe for takeover – Forbar
Staff reporters
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
Mon, 16 Oct 2023

Sky TV's low market rating and high-quality streaming business made it an attractive target for an Australasian or global buyer, Forsyth Barr says.Analysts Aaron Ibbotson and Matt Montgomerie said the pay television network firm's 12-month forward price/earnings ratio of 6.5 represents a 25% discount to a five-year history, while earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) of 4.5 times is a 26% discount to its five-year Ebit.That, the analysts said, makes Sky TV one of the lowest-valued stocks on the NZ stock exchange.
