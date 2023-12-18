Menu
Major Rakon shareholders back board to consider takeover options

Rakon chair Lorraine Witten. (Image: Rakon)
Staff reporters
Mon, 18 Dec 2023
Rakon’s major shareholders have signalled their support for the high-tech manufacturer’s independent directors to weigh up the company’s options with a $390.7 million takeover potentially on the line. The company said on Monday that it’s set up a board committee chaired by Sinead Horgan to work with external advisers to consider the $1.70 a share indicative offer or any other options that may emerge. Rakon chair Lorraine Witten and fellow independents Keith Watson and Keith Oliver round out the committee. &ldqu...
NZ sharemarket listless on light trade
NZ sharemarket listless on light trade

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,564.98, up 14.78 points or 0.13%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Luxon keen on Aussie, embarrassed by plane

Being a "good security partner" is top of Christopher Luxon's list for Albanese visit.

Pattrick Smellie 6:00pm
Former PM English to review social housing

The review is scheduled to be completed in March 2024.

Victoria Young 4:00pm
